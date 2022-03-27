Subscribe Today
Log In

Uncategorised

Voters influenced by bread and butter concerns, not left-right dogma

Support is gravitating to Sinn Féin not because of its political ideology, but because more and more people believe it is the party best placed to effect real change and halt the spiralling cost of living

Maeve McLoughlin
27th March, 2022
Voters influenced by bread and butter concerns, not left-right dogma
Mary Lou McDonald: much of Sinn Féin’s support is drawn from those who feel they aren’t part of the ‘establishment’ and aren’t benefiting from it. Picture: PA

A long-running question in Irish politics has been whether there is a left-right political spectrum among voters here. For many years, the political landscape has been dominated by two large parties in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, neither of which could be categorised as being on the left side of the political spectrum.

The rise of Sinn Féin has been interpreted by some commentators as Irish voters moving towards a more traditional European...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The year in review

Legacy Richie Oakley

19-10-2015Newsround: What Monday’s papers say

Legacy Digital Desk

Newsround: What Thursday’s papers say

Legacy Leanna Byrne

More cycle routes, expansion of Luas to Bray and new bus network proposed

Legacy Digital Desk

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1