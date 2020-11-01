Turning Difficulties into Opportunities

Sandyford Business District Innovation Week took place recently against a backdrop of uncertainty as businesses grapple with our “new normal”.

Intent on bringing value-added benefits to the business community in the area, the representative body was undeterred in its ambition to become the largest cutting-edge business innovation event in Ireland. Moving to a virtual platform, it was an expansion of the district’s one-day innovation forum held in previous years.

Over the course of four days, thousands of virtual attendees tuned in to the free event to hear the latest insights, tips and trends from 30 speakers across eight sessions covering themes including the future of towns and cities, smart mobility, smart health & energy, meta-trends, omni-channel retail, agile innovation, economic forecasting, and digital and technological futurology.

The high-profile virtual gathering of world-leading business innovation speakers provided strategic insights to attendees on how companies can nurture resilience and adaptability, and create new opportunities in a pandemic. They identified emerging trends in innovation, operations, design, creativity and entrepreneurship which provoked some lively panel debates on what the future holds.

Minister of State at the Department of Education and Skills, Josepha Madigan formally opened the event and remarked how “having such a breadth of contributors from across the country, business, academic and the public sector demonstrates the reach of Sandyford Business District and its importance as part of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown”.

She also paid tribute to everyone involved in Innovation Week and acknowledged that the programme was “continuing in a safe and engaging way” at a time when “many large events across the country have been forced to postpone or scale down”.

Concluding the event, Sandyford Business District’s district executive, Conor Battigan, remarked that one of the unique advantages of hosting the event virtually is that it was possible to acquire the most cutting-edge speakers in the innovation space while reaching a global audience.

Highlighting the fact that businesses in the district has demonstrated a resilience and positivity in the face of economic adversity, he commented that the innovation being demonstrated by many shows that we can deal “with anything that is thrown our way”. His concluding words of advice were to “use the current situation and the next few weeks to take time, take stock and ask yourself what you can do differently, more efficiently and better”. Advice we would all do well to heed.

To watch any of the sessions, visit sandyford.ie