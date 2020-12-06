Subscribe Today
Log In

Uncategorised

Quotes

Business Post Reporter

 @sundaybusiness
6th December, 2020
Quotes

“You can't link up somebody's sexuality with the job that they do. We're a different and better country than that.”

Paschal Donohoe condemns Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley for a tweet about Leo Varadkar

Too many women are subject to too many comments which seek to demean and belittle. And this offends all women.”

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The year in review

Legacy Richie Oakley 11 months ago

19-10-2015Newsround: What Monday’s papers say

Legacy Digital Desk 5 years ago

Newsround: What Thursday’s papers say

Legacy Leanna Byrne 5 years ago

More cycle routes, expansion of Luas to Bray and new bus network proposed

Legacy Digital Desk 5 years ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1