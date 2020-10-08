OUT OF OFFICE: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Thursday October 8, 2020
8th October, 2020

Facebook is expanding its €4.7 million small business grant programme to businesses all across Ireland. The grant is a combination of cash and ad credits to help small businesses deal with the challenges Covid-19 has thrown up. Last month the social media giant said it would provide €4.7 million in grants to more than 1,000 small businesses in Dublin, Cork and Meath, where Facebook has offices and data centres but today said the grants would...

