Tuesday September 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

OUT OF OFFICE — your essential round-up of the latest business news

28th September, 2020

Overseas travel to and from Ireland increased in August, figures from the Central Statistics Office show. There were a total of 362,600 overseas arrivals and 328,200 overseas departures in August. This compares with 227,300 arrivals and 275,400 departures in the previous month, increases of 59.5 per cent and 19.2 per cent respectively. The figures show that of the 362,600 people arriving in Ireland last month, 85.9 per cent arrived by air and 14.1 per cent arrived by sea.

The scheme put in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The year in review

The best writing and and the biggest stories of 2019 from the Business Post

Richie Oakley | 8 months ago

19-10-2015Newsround: What Monday’s papers say

Digital Desk | 4 years ago

Newsround: What Thursday’s papers say

Denis O’Brien is back in court, residents continue to fight the Council on halting site and a row surfaces in government over rent control proposals

Leanna Byrne | 4 years ago