Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
8th March, 2021
The European Commission revealed Ireland is predicted to have the highest debt per capita in Europe. Each person in the country will owe the equivalent of €48, 291 as government debt grew to €241.6 billion. Debts per capita were forecasted to be €71,808 per person in America and €91,060 per person in Japan.

AerCap Holdings, the Irish aircraft leasing company, neared an agreement to merge with General Electric Capital Aviation Services, the jet leasing...

