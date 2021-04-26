Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news
The Land Development Agency (LDA) announced that the redevelopment of Dublin’s Central Mental Hospital will involve the development of 1,259 homes in blocks up to 11 storeys high. In its masterplan for the Dundrum development – the largest undertaken by the LDA from its portfolio of nine plots of state land – the body said most of the new homes will consist of social and affordable housing. It said the site will include accommodation options...
