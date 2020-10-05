OUT OF OFFICE: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Seven companies have announced the creation of 206 jobs in Dublin, Kildare, Sligo and Cork. The investments are supported by IDA Ireland. Eliatra, an IT Services and Solutions company that is focused on big data, cloud services and security has chosen Sligo to locate its new Product Development and European HQ. The company plans to employ 15 people over the next three years in areas such as product development, technical support, sales and marketing roles....