Out of office: Your essential round-up of the latest business news

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
Donal MacNamee - avatar

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
25th March, 2021
The jobs market will not recover until 2023, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has said. The ESRI reduced its economic growth forecast to 4.4 per cent, down from 5.2 per cent. House prices are predicted to rise due to restrictions on construction exacerbating a lack of supply.

Consumer sentiment rose to the highest level in a year according to KBC’s consumer sentiment index. While consumers remain careful with their own spending the index is...

