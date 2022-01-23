Nadine O’Regan: Top tips on a confusing issue
In a world of certainty offered by the internet, why is tipping service staff one area that remains so murky?
How did anyone manage before the internet? That question slides into my head on a regular basis, often while I’m smartly navigating a back road in Kildare (thanks to Google Maps), learning how to change a setting on my computer software (YouTube is a wonder for informational videos) or navigating neologisms in a notions-y restaurant menu full of unfamiliar words (a quick flick onto Google saves the day).
If you’re a meat-eater, it's...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The year in review
The best writing and and the biggest stories of 2019 from the Business Post
Newsround: What Thursday’s papers say
Denis O’Brien is back in court, residents continue to fight the Council on halting site and a row surfaces in government over rent control proposals
More cycle routes, expansion of Luas to Bray and new bus network proposed
Greater Dublin Area draft Transport Strategy published