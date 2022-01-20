Hot new cars of 2022

Mercedes-AMG SL

The SL has been a staple of the Mercedes line-up since the 1950s, and there’s an all-new seventh-generation model hitting dealers in 2022. The new car has been developed by performance division AMG, and changes over the old car include the arrival of 2+2 seating, four-wheel drive and a return for the folding fabric roof.

Power comes from AMG’s excellent 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, making up to 476hp, which is connected to...