Subscribe Today
Log In

Uncategorised

Hot new cars of 2022

We’ve covered all of the new cars available in Ireland right now, but what about some of the exotic new metal that’s being launched this year and beyond? Whether it’s an upmarket EV or a pure sports car, you could be just a lotto win away from getting behind the wheel of one of these premium machines.

Shane O’Donoghue
20th January, 2022
29
Mercedes-AMG SL

Mercedes-AMG SL

The SL has been a staple of the Mercedes line-up since the 1950s, and there’s an all-new seventh-generation model hitting dealers in 2022. The new car has been developed by performance division AMG, and changes over the old car include the arrival of 2+2 seating, four-wheel drive and a return for the folding fabric roof.

Power comes from AMG’s excellent 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, making up to 476hp, which is connected to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The year in review

Legacy Richie Oakley

19-10-2015Newsround: What Monday’s papers say

Legacy Digital Desk

Newsround: What Thursday’s papers say

Legacy Leanna Byrne

More cycle routes, expansion of Luas to Bray and new bus network proposed

Legacy Digital Desk

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1