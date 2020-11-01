Chess: Irina Krush vs Tatev Abrahamyan

The 2020 US Championships were held online and with rapid time controls, but maintained attractive prize funds and featured very strong players. GM Irina Krush won the women's event with 8.5/11, securing a $25,000 first prize.

1.d4 Nf6 2.c4 e6 3.Nc3 Bb4 4.Qc2 d5 5.cxd5 exd5 6.Bf4 c5 7.dxc5 0–0 8.e3 Nc6 9.Nf3 Bxc5 10.Be2 d4

This is a typical move, trying to eliminate Black's weakness on d5, but it leads to complications which have to...