Bord Gáis profits up 20% as customer numbers decrease

Bord Gáis Energy said its operating profits jumped by 20 per cent last year even as customer numbers and revenues remained static.
Figures published by its British parent company Centrica last week showed adjusted operating profits at Bord Gáis rose to €60 million from €50 million.
Revenues slipped by €10 million, or 1 per cent, to €897 million as customer numbers, which include both gas and electricity users, also dipped by 1...
