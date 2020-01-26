BAM Ireland Launches €500,000 Community Benefit Fund

BAM Ireland last week launched the BAM Community Benefit Fund for the new children’s hospital. Main contractor BAM has provided a fund of €500,000, which has been established to provide education bursaries and apprenticeship support, aid various community projects and develop cultural, arts and sports initiatives in the areas close to the site of the new children’s hospital during the years 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Speaking at the launch at the F2 Centre in Rialto, BAM Ireland director Denis McCarthy said: “I am delighted to launch the BAM Community Benefit Fund for the new children’s hospital. This was an initiative of the BAM proposal, as we are involved in similar community funding schemes elsewhere, which have proven to be hugely beneficial to all the stakeholders involved.

“Since we started the enabling works contract in 2016, BAM has worked hard to become a part of the local communities of Dublin 8 and Dublin 12 and has witnessed the mutual benefits that our continued cooperation and dialogue has brought to both the local community, local business and our own operations. I would like to thank the Community Benefit Oversight Group, who have assisted us in establishing the BAM Community Benefit Fund for the new children’s hospital.

“BAM’s purpose is to create sustainable environments that enhance people’s lives. As part of this strategy, we have set ourselves the target of having a Net Positive Impact on society by supporting communities where we work, educating the next generation and supporting causes people believe in. We believe this fund will be of great value to the local community, leaving with it a legacy that will support the operation of our new children’s hospital for many years to come.”

BAM is committed to promoting sustainability across all aspects of its business. Its key sustainability target is to have a Net Positive Impact on climate change, resources and people. This new fund will help BAM to reach this goal through the positive impact these grants will have on lives throughout the local communities.

BAM, the fund’s sole benefactor, has worked closely with the Community Benefit Oversight Group for the new children’s hospital to develop this initiative.

Community based and voluntary organisations located within or working with communities in the Dublin 8 and Dublin 12 areas are encouraged to apply for support through the fund. It is envisaged that the BAM Community Benefit Fund for the new children’s hospital will operate until 2022, with the exception of the educational bursaries which will cover four academic years.

Joe Donoghue, Community Development Manager at Fatima Groups United welcomed the continued community support of BAM Ireland.

“Thanks to BAM’s dedication to the local communities of Dublin 8 and Dublin 12 over the last few years, we have seen many people enter training and employment because of the construction works. Today, we welcome this new commitment by BAM that will see many more benefit from their generosity over the coming years.”

In addition to community support, BAM also contributes to the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance from other healthcare projects and supports Temple Street Foundation and St James’s Hospital Foundation.

Also speaking at the event was Gordon Jeyes, who serves as independent chair of the Community Benefit Oversight Group.

“This new fund, donated by BAM Ireland, will provide for tremendous work throughout the neighbouring communities. Already we have seen BAM positively engage with the local schools and businesses in the community. Corporate social responsibility projects include: refurbishing a space for the Solas Youth Project social enterprise and working with the F2 Homework Club. The Community Benefit Oversight Group very much looks forward to continuing working with BAM over the next number of years.”

BAM also confirmed that construction work at the new children’s hospital is progressing well, with the first satellite site in Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown having opened in September 2019. Work on the new children’s hospital is due to be complete by the end of 2022 and, following a period of transition and commissioning, is scheduled to be opened by Children’s Health Ireland in 2023.

The St James’s Hospital Campus is approximately 50 acres – equivalent to 25 soccer pitches with 12 acres dedicated to the new children’s hospital – equivalent to six soccer pitches. The new children’s hospital will be tri-located with adult and maternity hospitals on a shared campus. It is planned that the Coombe Women and Infants University Hospital will relocate to the same campus.

The new children’s hospital will be seven storeys at its highest, comprising approximately 160,000 square metres of accommodation including the car park and will be the same size as Dundrum Town Centre, with an internal street the length of Grafton Street. The hospital will also have four acres of outdoor areas and 14 gardens, including the Rainbow Garden which will be the length of Croke Park when completed.

Applications for grants will be made available from the NCH website (newchildrenshospital.ie), with application forms available to download from January 27, 2020.

For more information on Community Benefit at the new children’s hospital click HERE.