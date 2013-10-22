98 FM signs 10-year broadcast contract

Dublin music radio station 98 FM has signed a new ten-year broadcasting contract with the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

BAI chairman Bob Collins said the service has been "an integral part of Dublin’s broadcasting landscape for many years".

"This new contract provides the capacity for the service to sustain and evolve to meet its audience’s changing needs in the future."

98 FM is part of the Denis O'Brien-owned Communicorp group.

It started broadcasting ...