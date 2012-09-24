96 jobs lost as PopCap closes Dublin office

EA has closed PopCap’s Dublin studio with the loss of 96 jobs, according to reports.

Dublin based staff off the company reported the closure first on Twitter but it has since been confirmed by EA, according to industry website Develop.

The co-founder of PopCap John Vechey had said in August that the company was considering the future of its Dublin office as part of cutbacks that also saw job losses in Seattle.

Irish ...