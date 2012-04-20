915,000 properties registered for household charge

The latest figures from the Local Government Management Agency suggest that almost 900,000 households have paid the Household Charge, with around 15,000 waivers.

In a statement, the LGMA said that the total number of properties registered online and processed now stood at 674,674.

It also said that the number of postal applications "on hand at the bureau" - yet to be processed - was 201,500.

14,758 properties registered for a waiver, according ...