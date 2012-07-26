90% chance of Greece leaving euro - Citigroup

Citigroup said there’s now a 90 per cent chance that Greece will leave the euro in the next 12 to 18 months, with prolonged economic weakness and spillover for the currency bloc.

In an analyst note, Citigroup updated its forecast for a Greek exit from the 17-nation currency union from a previous estimate of 50 per cent to 75 per cent, and said it would most likely happen in the next two to ...