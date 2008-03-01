9/11 and the world economy

As ever, David McWilliams, writes an interesting piece (24/2/08) but fails to state the obvious. He cites the reason for high oil prices as 9/11 and Bin Laden. This is flawed on two counts.

9/11 may have caused a price ‘blip’, but it is far more likely that sustained high prices have more to do with the peak of oil production which, even allowing for a little manipulation by the producer cartels, is ...