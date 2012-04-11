891,201 properties register for household charge
A total of 891,201 households have now either paid or registered for the household charge, the Local Government Management Agency has said.
At 9 am this morning, 651,176 properties had been registered online and processed.
A further 152,500 postal applications were on hand at the bureau to be processed.
A further 14,525 properties registered for a waiver and local authority offices had received another 73,000 applications regarding registrations.