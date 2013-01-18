88,000 people debited twice for transactions

As many as 88,000 people were affected by a technical payments hitch last Monday which caused them to be debited twice for transactions that went through that day, according to the Irish Payment Services Organisation.

The affected customers in Ireland, Northern Ireland and Britain can expect to see refunds processed later today.

Speaking on RTE radio, IPSO spokeswoman Una Dillon said the difficulty arose with AIB merchant services point of sale terminals; it ...