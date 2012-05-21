87 per cent of Irish firms "not growing"

A new report from IntertradeIreland claims that low demand for goods and services is causing the majority of Irish businesses to shrink.

A new report from IntertradeIreland claims that low demand for goods and services is causing the majority of Irish businesses to shrink.

The cross-border group's [latest survey, Business Monitor](http://www.intertradeireland.com/newsevents/news/2012/name,13064,en.html), claims that just 13 per cent of businesses in the Republic are either growing or expanding. It found that 21 per cent of businesses are expanding in the North.

Respondents want their governments to reduce taxes and improve access to finance.

"The fact that ...