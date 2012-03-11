85 new jobs at Tallaght cinema

The opening of a new €6 million cinema in Tallaght in Dublin next month will create 85 new jobs.

The opening of a new €6 million cinema in Tallaght in Dublin next month will create 85 new jobs. The development of the complex by Irish Multiplex Cinemas (IMC) is due to be completed next month.

Around 70 people have been working in construction on the site at The Square shopping centre in Tallaght, and 85 full and part-time positions will be created once the cinema opens in April.

"It's providing more than ...