8,486 days lost to disputes in 2012: CSO

A total of 8,486 days were lost to industrial disputes in 2012, more than twice the total for 2011, when 3,695 days were lost.

There were five industrial disputes in 2012 involving 1,920 workers, compared with eight in 2011, involving 1,384 workers.

Two disputes in the industry sector accounted for 72 per cent of the days lost.

No days were lost to industrial disputes in the fourth quarter, marking a first since the ...