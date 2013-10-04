83 new jobs announced at Global Irish Economic Forum

Four companies are establishing new operations in Cork and Dublin with the creation of a total of 83 new jobs, it was announced this afternoon.

Privately owned US-based ocean and marine engineering services company Sound & Sea Technologies is to set up a European base at two sites in Ringaskiddy on the Irish Marine and Energy Resources Cluster (IMERC) campus. It will create 20 jobs through an engineering services division and a further ...