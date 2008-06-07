82-year-old misled by Permanent TSB

Permanent TSB would have made almost €5,000 in commission if its sales representatives had succeeded in selling an allegedly unsuitable bond to an 82-year-old woman seeking advice on how to invest an inheritance of €120,000.

In a mystery shopping exercise broadcast by RTE’s Prime Time, the elderly woman was separately advised by three different sales staff in three different branches of Permanent TSB to consider investing all or almost all of her savings ...