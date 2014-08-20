8,014 days lost to disputes in Q2, CSO says

During the second quarter of the year, 8,014 days were lost to industrial dispute, new figures from the Central Statistics Office have shown.

This compared to 3,417 for the same period last year.

The number of days lost is calculated by multiplying the number of people involved by the number of normal working days during which they were involved in the dispute.

Six industrial disputes began during the second quarter and one dispute ...