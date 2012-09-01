800 fewer children on hospital waiting lists

Hospital waiting times for children have fallen sharply since the present government took power, according to new figures provided by the Department of Health.

Hospital waiting times for children have fallen sharply since the present government took power. Figures provided by the Department of Health show that the number of children waiting longer than three months for a planned surgical and medical procedure has fallen by 800, or 27 per cent.

Some 2,042 children are waiting longer than three months for planned procedures today, down from 2,804 when the government took office.

The Minister for Health set ...