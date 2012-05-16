80% increase in numbers cancelling health insurance

24,000 people cancelled their health insurance cover in the first quarter of 2012, an 80 per cent on the same quarter in 2011, according to Healthinsurancesavings.ie.

“We had predicted that a further 100,000 people would move from the insured system to the public system in 2012, and these alarming numbers to date would support our forecast,” said Dermot Goode, health insurance expert with www.healthinsurancesavings.ie. “While a total of 66,000 cancelled their cover in ...