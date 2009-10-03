8% cut to apply to tribunal fees

The government plans to slash millions of euro off the state’s liability for legal fees at the three tribunals of inquiry by applying an 8 per cent cut introduced in the last budget.

It has ordered legal costs accountants to apply retrospectively the reduction in professional fees, which was introduced by Brian Lenihan, the Minister for Finance.

The state is facing a total bill of up to €185 million for third-party legal costs ...