75 new jobs in Dublin tech firms

Two Dublin-based technology firms - OpenJaw Technologies and Sysnet - are creating 75 new jobs between them.

Glasnevin-based OpenJaw Technologies says that it is to create 45 new jobs over the next two years and invest €3.3m into the company’s research and development program. The Government will contribute to this investment through Enterprise Ireland. OpenJaw delivers online retail technology and services to the global travel industry.

Its new jobs will be created predominantly ...