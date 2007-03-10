72,850 cars sold at start of year

Over the first two months of the year, 72,850 new cars have been sold, compared to 68,572 in the same period last year.

This represents an increase of 4,278.

However, the rate of increase in the first two months of the year was lower than the same period last year.

So far this year, Toyota is the biggest seller in the new car market in Ireland, with 10,167 cars registered compared to 8,980 ...