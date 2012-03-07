$7.5bn and 20,000 jobs coming Ireland's way, says report

Foreign investors and multinationals will invest an estimated $7.5bn in their Irish operations over the next three years, creating 20,000 new jobs, according to a new report.

The financial services sector is seen as a key sector for investment and job creation.

Foreign investors and multinationals will invest an estimated $7.5bn in their Irish operations over the next three years, creating 20,000 new jobs, according to a new report.

Key sectors likely to make a contribution towards this figure are financial services and technology, said the independent report and survey of foreign direct investment into Ireland, commissioned by law firm Matheson Ormsby ...