$7.5bn and 20,000 jobs coming Ireland's way, says report
Foreign investors and multinationals will invest an estimated $7.5bn in their Irish operations over the next three years, creating 20,000 new jobs, according to a new report.
Foreign investors and multinationals will invest an estimated $7.5bn in their Irish operations over the next three years, creating 20,000 new jobs, according to a new report.
Key sectors likely to make a contribution towards this figure are financial services and technology, said the independent report and survey of foreign direct investment into Ireland, commissioned by law firm Matheson Ormsby ...