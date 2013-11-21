6,718 days lost to industrial disputes in Q3

A total of 6,718 working days were lost to industrial disputes in the third quarter of 2013, a leap from just 571 for the same period last year, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed.

The losses came as three industrial disputes began in the period while one dispute over from the second quarter. See table 1.

There were eight disputes in progress in the first nine months of 2013 involving 5,541 workers ...