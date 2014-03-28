65% of marketers shifting from traditional to mobile media

Mobile marketing is on the rise, with 65 per cent of Irish marketers shifting their budget from traditional media to mobile media, according to new research.

The study, undertaken by O2 Media, the mobile media arm of O2 Ireland, also showed that 75 per cent of marketers believe that mobile marketing gives them an edge over competitors.

Nearly 60 per cent cited ‘location based targeting’ as the most exciting development in the mobile ...