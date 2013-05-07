640 jobs saved as B&Q Ireland exits examinership

UPDATE: Union seeks clarification on Liffey Valley dispute as 640 jobs saved after DIY retailer B&Q said it is to successfully exit the examinership process.

640 jobs are to be saved after DIY retailer B&Q said it is to successfully exit the examinership process.

Although the rescue plan for the British chain involves the closure of its Waterford branch with the loss of over 40 jobs, it will continue to trade at eight other Irish stores.

In January, B&Q Ireland Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kingfisher plc, successfully filed a petition with the High Court in Dublin seeking ...