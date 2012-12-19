620,000 to use Dublin Airport this Christmas

Some 620,000 passengers are expected to travel through Dublin Airport over Christmas, up two per cent from last year.

Dublin airport: busy days ahead

Dublin Airport spokeswoman Siobhan Moore said the busiest day for incoming flights was expected to be Sunday 23rd December.

After Christmas, Sunday 30th December is expected to be the busiest day, particularly with passengers heading to ski destinations.

