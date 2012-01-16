606,000 counterfeit notes withdrawn in 2011, says ECB

310,000 counterfeit euro banknotes were withdrawn from circulation in the second half of 2011, according to new figures from the European Central Bank.

Number of counterfeits withdrawn in 2011 was 19.3% lower than in 2010.

The overall quantity of counterfeits withdrawn from circulation in 2011 was 19.3% lower compared with the figures for 2010.

But there was an increase of 4.7 per cent as regards the quantity recovered in the second half of 2011 compared ...