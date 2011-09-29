58 new Irish companies set up a day

58 companies were set up every day in Ireland so far this year but access to working capital remains the biggest challenge facing businesses.

58 companies were set up every day in Ireland so far this year but access to working capital remains the biggest challenge facing businesses, according to market intelligence provider Vision-net.ie.

In the first nine months of the year, 10,900 companies have been incorporated - up from 10,541 on the same period last year. Separately, 20,622 non-limited entities including sole traders and partnerships have been registered. The most common sectors for start-up companies are ...