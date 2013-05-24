54% of hotels saw turnover rise in 2012

Fifty four per cent of Irish hotels saw turnover increase in 2012 and 67 per cent of hoteliers expect the tourism industry to improve within the next three years.

These were among the results of research carried out by Amárach Research on behalf of AIB.

More than half (55 per cent) of hotels said they would upgrade and refurbish their properties over the next three years. Only 26 per cent reported weaker turnover ...