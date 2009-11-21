500 eastern Europeans repatriated

More than 500 people from eastern Europe were repatriated to their home countries during the first eight months of this year, according to new figures.

The 510 repatriations, which are paid for by the state as part of a special scheme to assist destitute migrants, cost an estimated €200,000 up to the end of August, according to sources.

Based on current projections, the state is set to pay for about 700 such repatriations ...