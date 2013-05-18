£5.7m goodwill writedown for Racing Post

The Irish owners of the Racing Post have taken a £5.7 million writedown on the goodwill associated with the newspaper, bringing total writedowns for the past two years to £60 million.

The Irish owners of the Racing Post have taken a £5.7 million writedown on the goodwill associated with the newspaper, bringing total writedowns for the past two years to £60 million. The paper now has a goodwill value of £87.6 million, according to new accounts. The Racing Post was acquired in 2007 by Irish investors for £170 million. The paper posted an operating profit of £13.4 million for 2012, after increasing revenues by ...