46% of would-be emigrants have jobs: study

46 per cent of Irish people thinking about emigrating are already in full-time employment, according to University College Cork’s EMIGRE project.

46 per cent of Irish people thinking about emigrating are already in full-time employment, according to University College Cork’s EMIGRE project.

However, 62 per cent of those working full-time expressed clear dissatisfaction with their career prospects, according to the project, which surveyed over 500 would-be emigrants at the recent Working Abroad Expos held in Dublin and Cork.

Construction-related occupations featured strongly among those surveyed (21 per cent). Health-related professions come in a close ...