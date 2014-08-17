45 new jobs on the way at IT Alliance

Irish technology outsourcing provider IT Alliance aims to invest €2 million and create 45 new jobs over the next 12 months on the back of growth in its cloud business.

IT Alliance is also forecasting a 15 per cent increase in revenues this year, rising to €33 million from €28.5 million. The Dublin-based business, which opened new headquarters in Park West this year, recently added 75 new staff to bring its workforce to ...