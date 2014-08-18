44% worry they’ll have to borrow for children’s college education

More than four out of ten parents worry they will have to borrow from a bank or credit union to fund their children’s college education, according to a new survey by Standard Life.

More than four out of ten parents worry they will have to borrow from a bank or credit union to fund their children’s college education, according to a new survey by Standard Life.

The survey also revealed that while practically all Irish parents (96 per cent) want their children to attend third-level education, most (43 per cent) have no financial plan in place to fund the college years.

Almost a quarter (24 per ...