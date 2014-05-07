4 advantages of using Google Plus for your business

Google Plus remains a bit of an enigma for many businesses. We asked Robert Ryan, online marketing consultant, to explain the advantages of using the platform for your business.

To some extent, Google Plus remains a bit of an enigma for businesses. Facebook and Twitter are usually the go-to networks, but not getting on Google Plus could prove to be a missed opportunity.

**The Daily Business Post** asked [Robert Ryan](http://robertryan.ie/), online marketing consultant and WordPress developer, for the top four advantages of using Google Plus to grow your business’s online presence.

**1. Google Authorship**

You might have noticed a change in ...