39 per cent chance of Euro break up - Intrade.com

Intrade.com gives odds on Euro break up

Europe’s single currency has a 39 per cent chance of breaking up before the end of next year, according to figures from Intrade.com.

The figures, which are based on bets made at Intrade.com, revealed a 21.5 per cent chance of one country currently using the Euro changing its official currency before the end of this year.

The expectation of a country leaving the Euro increases with time, with ...