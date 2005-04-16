37,000 low earners back in the tax net

Up to 37,000 – or just under 2 per cent of all income earners – are expected to be brought into the tax net after the May 1 increase in the minimum wage, according to Revenue estimates.

All minimum wage earners had previously been taken out the tax net in the budget last December.

After Brian Cowen, the Minister for Finance's first budget, a single earner on the minimum wage was about €290 ...