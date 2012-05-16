35 carat diamond sold for $9.7 million

The so-called Beau Sancy diamond worn by Marie de Medici in 1610 has been sold at auction today for $9.7 million (€7.6 million), wire reports said.

The Sotheby's auction took place in Geneva with five bidders reportedly competing for the 34.98 carat diamond that was sold by the Royal House of Prussia, the line of descendants that once ruled Prussia.

Another historical item, the Murat Tiara, sold for $3.87 million.

