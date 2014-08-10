34,000 on dole have never worked

Minimum wage and the high cost of childcare mean that some families are better off on the dole'

More than 34,000 people on the dole have never held down a job, according to new figures.

Despite the recent reforms to the social welfare system, some people are still actually “better off on the dole” than working in a minimum wage job.

Figures from the Department of Social Protection show that there are currently 34,521 people receiving jobseekers allowance who have never paid PRSI – which has to be paid in any ...